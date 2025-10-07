3 Reasons Why the 49ers are Using Brian Robinson Jr. Minimally
The San Francisco 49ers looked like geniuses when they acquired Brian Robinson Jr. from the Washington Commanders.
It came at a time when Christian McCaffrey popped up on the injury report with a calf injury. The cause for concern was enormous since that is exactly what happened to him last year.
Thankfully, the injury was nothing and McCaffrey has been fine. But what hasn't been fine is his usage. Robinson was supposed share the workload with him, yet he's barely been used.
Here are three reasons why the 49ers are playing Robinson minimally.
Christian McCaffrey is ball hogging
It's no secret that McCaffrey is a ball hog. However, 2025 was supposed to be different since, you know... he's coming off an injury-plagued season.
You would think the 49ers would want to avoid the same mistake in overworking him. Alas, he's being utilized to the ground again, but worse than ever.
Entering Week 5, 42.3 percent of the 49ers’ offensive plays this season have utilized McCaffrey as the rusher or pass target, the highest overall usage share of any player.
Meanwhile, Robinson has only carried the ball 27 times. No wonder Robinson can never hit his stride. He'd be lucky to string more than a couple of consecutive plays together. Until Kyle Shanahan grows a spine, Robinson is at McCaffrey's mercy.
Robinson is struggling to integrate in the playbook
Getting integrated into the 49ers' playbook isn't easy. Countless players and former players have cited how difficult it is to do so. A chunk of players have said it takes a season to do it.
Robinson was traded right before Week 1 of the regular season. He's had the Commanders' playbook drilled into his head, so it's understandable why he could be having struggles.
He has to rewire his brain to remove what he knows with the Commanders to what the 49ers want. The fact that he isn't getting reps or tolerance for mistakes only increases the challenges.
Robinson isn't a fit or worse
With that last segment said, the reality is that Robinson isn't a fit in the 49ers' offense. Or, he isn't that talented a player. Robinson may have been a starter before, but he was never a high-level player.
Last season with the Commanders, he tallied 187 total carries but managed to record just a 17.1 percent forced missed tackle rate, the lowest rate among 46 running backs with at least 100 carries.
Robinson isn't a scrub, but he also isn't a player who moves the needle much. The 49ers may be realizing that, which is why his role is remaining limited.
