Deommodore Lenoir is Relishing 49ers' Newfound Energy
It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers weren't the same defensively in the last two years.
The 2023 defense may have been strong, but the energy wasn't as profound as it used to be. 2025 is taking the steps to reignite that energy after it had been lost.
The practices during OTAs and minicamp have reportedly been full of energy for the 49ers' defense. Plays that the defense makes are being celebrated heavily like they were three years ago and more.
There are two significant factors for this newfound energy.
On one hand, the defense has Robert Saleh back. He is the one who set the standard for a defensive coordinator on the 49ers to be energetic.
On the other hand, the 49ers brought in a lot of youth to their defense. Having new, young players lights a fire and reinvigorates everyone.
Deommodore Lenoir was asked what he attributes to the newfound energy on the defense.
"I would say it's a combination of both," Lenoir said. "When they play is coming and they (rookies) make the plays and they're (coaches) cheering for us, the feeling is second to none. You feel like you accomplished something that the coach has been teaching us for a month. Just being able to have Saleh on the field and his energy is second to none."
It may be a combination of both, but it is the return of Saleh that is the main factor. That is how Lenoir's answer reads since he cites Saleh the most.
The young players are helping, but Saleh is leading the newfound energy. That energy is going to carry over into training camp and the regular season.
It will keep the players at a high level and potentially striving to earn, knowing that a play they make will be celebrated boisterously.
As the offseason goes by, it becomes increasingly difficult to consider anyone but Saleh as the best addition the 49ers made.