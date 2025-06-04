All 49ers

DL Coach Kris Kocurek Explains why 49ers Traded for Bryce Huff

The Eagles wanted to get rid of Bryce Huff so bad, they're paying more than half of his salary just for him to play for the 49ers this season.

Grant Cohn

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek yells during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
So why do the 49ers want him? What makes Huff a good fit for San Francisco and not for Philadelphia?

Kris Kocurek, the 49ers defensive line coach and Wide 9 guru, was asked that question this week.

"Going through Bryce's career," Kocurek said, "just his ability to rush the passer, his ability to get the edge quickly, the ability to put tackles behind in their set, he uses his speed to speed people up and just win one-on-one on the edge, which is something we're always looking for. The ability to affect the quarterback from the edge position, win one-on-one. He has multiple ways of doing it. The speed has always shown up. The ability to get off and close space on tackles really quick, make air disappear and win on the edge. With his built-in leverage in his body, he has the ability to convert speed to power. When tackles overcompensate and overset on him, he can get them across their face as well. Just a combination of the three things -- his get-off jumps off the tape, especially when he has his hand down in the ground. And the ability to win one on one win passing situations."

TRANSLATION: Huff is at his best when he lines up with his hand in the dirt, which he didn't do on the Eagles. He's a defensive end, and the 49ers need one of those because their first-round pick, Mykel Williams, is more of a defensive tackle on third downs. Think Arden Key or Charles Omenihu.

The 49ers could have drafted a true edge rusher such as Mike Green or James Pearce Jr., but they probably felt they had Huff in their back pocket so why not draft someone with a different skillset. Makes sense as long as Huff and Williams work out.

We'll see.

