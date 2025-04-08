All 49ers

Do the 49ers Expect Brock Purdy to Hold Out During Contract Talks?

It sounds like both the 49ers and Purdy are prepared for him to hold out.

Grant Cohn

Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) talks with a coach during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Don't be shocked if Brock Purdy holds out this offseason.

Or "holds in" like Brandon Aiyuk did last year when he showed up to the facility to avoid getting fined but refused to practice until he got an extension.

When asked about his extension after the season ended, Purdy said, "Obviously, I'd like to get it done sooner rather than later, just so I can come back to work and get going with all the guys here."

TRANSLATION: If the negotiation doesn't get done sooner rather than later, Purdy could miss OTAs, minicamp and training camp depending on how long the negotiation ultimately takes. It doesn't sound like he's going on the practice field without a new deal, does it?

Last week at the NFL Annual League Meeting, I asked Kyle Shanahan if he's prepared for Purdy to hold out.

"I hope not," Shanahan said. "I know Brock doesn't want to do that. We don't want him to do that. No one wants to do that, but these are negotiations that go on between agents and our organization, and it's over a lot of money. Those aren't things that you just knock out right away. But I believe that we will. I hope that we do. Hopefully, it won't come between any football stuff."

TRANSLATION: Purdy's agent most likely will advise him not to practice until a deal is finalized, because that's what any agent would suggest. And Shanahan understands the business.

So it sounds like both the 49ers and Purdy are prepared for him to hold out.

Which might be a good thing for the 49ers. Because if Purdy holds out, they'll get to see what the offense looks like with Mac Jones at quarterback. And if it looks good, they'll be less inclined to pay Purdy $60 million per season or whatever he wants.

This is the story of the offseason for the 49ers. Stay tuned.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

