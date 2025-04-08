Do the 49ers Expect Brock Purdy to Hold Out During Contract Talks?
Don't be shocked if Brock Purdy holds out this offseason.
Or "holds in" like Brandon Aiyuk did last year when he showed up to the facility to avoid getting fined but refused to practice until he got an extension.
When asked about his extension after the season ended, Purdy said, "Obviously, I'd like to get it done sooner rather than later, just so I can come back to work and get going with all the guys here."
TRANSLATION: If the negotiation doesn't get done sooner rather than later, Purdy could miss OTAs, minicamp and training camp depending on how long the negotiation ultimately takes. It doesn't sound like he's going on the practice field without a new deal, does it?
Last week at the NFL Annual League Meeting, I asked Kyle Shanahan if he's prepared for Purdy to hold out.
"I hope not," Shanahan said. "I know Brock doesn't want to do that. We don't want him to do that. No one wants to do that, but these are negotiations that go on between agents and our organization, and it's over a lot of money. Those aren't things that you just knock out right away. But I believe that we will. I hope that we do. Hopefully, it won't come between any football stuff."
TRANSLATION: Purdy's agent most likely will advise him not to practice until a deal is finalized, because that's what any agent would suggest. And Shanahan understands the business.
So it sounds like both the 49ers and Purdy are prepared for him to hold out.
Which might be a good thing for the 49ers. Because if Purdy holds out, they'll get to see what the offense looks like with Mac Jones at quarterback. And if it looks good, they'll be less inclined to pay Purdy $60 million per season or whatever he wants.
This is the story of the offseason for the 49ers. Stay tuned.