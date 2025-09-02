Former 49ers veteran opens up about Kyle Shanahan's leadership style
Kyle Shanahan begins his ninth season leading the San Francisco 49ers, and more insights into his team culture are emerging.
Richard Sherman shares his experience working under Shanahan
After a 6-11 2024 season that fell short of expectations following their Super Bowl run, this year will be pivotal in deciding if the championship window remains open.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who played from 2018 to 2020 during Shanahan’s early years, explained what it was like working under his leadership.
"He's obsessed with the game," Sherman said during a segment of The Build, a 49ers-created documentary. "He's obsessed with his players. He's obsessed with how he can impact the game in a positive way and put his players in a position to be successful.
"Everything that a coach could do to put his team in position to be as successful as they can be, I guarantee you Kyle Shanahan is doing or attempting to do," Sherman added. "He also injects confidence into his players. He has a lot of respect and regard for his players.
"He has a lot of expectations for them, and I think he got it from his dad and being around the game for a long time. He has a lot of respect for what goes into playing this game."
2025 is such an important year
Shanahan is the organization’s second-longest serving head coach, after the legendary Bill Walsh, and this year could be his most pivotal yet.
Two Super Bowl appearances and two NFC Championship Games later, it's an important year to assess the future direction of the franchise.
On one hand, on paper, that success has hardly been replicated by any other organization in the league. But the Quest for Six is still ongoing.
Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are leading a mini-rebuild after losing key players, aiming to extend the competitive window with rookies and top veterans.
As a realistic prediction, the 49ers should get at least double-digit wins on their record. Shanahan himself has suggested there will likely be no Super Bowl win in our backyard this year.
The bizarre statistic shows him with a 70-62 regular season record but an 8-4 postseason, serving as a reminder that a deep playoff run still feels likely.
The schedule suggests a double-digit win tally. The roster suggests it, too, though the rookies will need multiple weeks to integrate.
The window is still there. Now it’s about execution; the wait has been long enough.