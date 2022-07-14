Every year a new player has a breakout season.

For the 49ers last season, it was by far Deebo Samuel. What he did was nothing less than magical. A season like that is why he as a no-brainer All Pro. Expecting Samuel or anyone else to have that similar impact is a stretch, but there will be a few players who breakout this year in their own right.

Here are four 49ers that are primed for a breakout season in 2022.

Emmanuel Moseley

One of the more underrated cornerbacks in the game is Emmanuel Moseley. The guy can easily start for almost every defense in the league. He's been able to hold his own since stepping into the fold in 2019 and has proven to keep getting better. 2022 is primed for him to breakout. Now that he is no longer the best cornerback on the defense, offenses will be more tempted to go after him. Last season, there wasn't much incentive to do so. It was much more enticing to go after Josh Norman, Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.

Moseley should see more targets go his way with Charvarius Ward aboard. He won't get totally picked on as Ward isn't an elite corner, but he does have the edge over Moseley. This is where Moseley will stand out more and be seen making more highlight plays. Plus, I think the 49ers will utilize man coverage more often this year, which is what Moseley did well in 2020. So long as injuries don't derail, 2022 should be a great year for Moseley.

Jauan Jennings

The most raved about player in OTAs was easily Jauan Jennings. Kyle Shanahan could not say more good things about him and even Charvarius Ward gave him a heap of praise. Jennings was a mid-to-late season bloomer in 2021, and thankfully he was. The 49ers really needed his presence in the clutch. He did not shirk away from the pressured moments. In fact, he thrived during them. He's just not afraid of anything, which makes him the perfect receiver for the 49ers.

This season will give him a chance to ride the wave he is on from last season and OTAs into the regular season. Once he puts a full season together, then that is where he will see his true impact and effectiveness. Garnering high numbers of production might not be his calling this season, but what will be is the plays he makes in critical moments. Look for him to be that clutch receiver for Trey Lance this year.

Arik Armstead

2019 was the coming out party for Arik Armstead, and boy did he storm onto the scene with a force. Unfortunately, Armstead hasn't put together an entire season of being a dominant player. It wasn't until last season midway that he finally started to be an impact player again. The reason for that is he was able to be in his optimal position at the interior instead of the edge. Keeping Armstead inside for all of his snaps has to be the priority for the 49ers this season.

Continuing to kick him outside does him a disservice. Let him feast inside. Armstead can easily drive back guards like they're a sled in practice. He's done it plenty of times before. Power and bull rushing is where he's at his zenith. Not on the outside where speed is more demanded of him. Should he remain inside, then I fully expect Armstead to reach double-digit sacks for the first time since 2019. DeForest Buckner gets a lot of credit for why he attained that, but I mainly credit the move to the inside for Armstead. He'll get the chance to prove it this season once and for all.

Jimmie Ward

For the past three seasons, Jimmie Ward has been an absolute baller. And each passing season when he showcases his true talents, the volume of his voice increases. Meaning he speaks out more and more. That is exactly how a high-level defensive back should be. You have to get into these offensive players' heads and let them know. It psychs them out and pumps you up. Ward has been good every year, but hasn't necessarily broken out. That is because he doesn't register the turnovers, which is unfair. Turnovers do not define a safety's dominance. However, I think this season will change.

2022 is going to demand a lot out of Ward. Jaquiski Tartt is gone, so he will need to aid Talanoa Hufanga and possibly make up for the talent disparity. Then there is also the hole at nickel corner. I bet DeMeco Ryans calls upon Ward to take on that nickel defender duty more often again on obvious passing third-downs. Tallying some turnovers, while locking in at safety AND coming up as a stout coverage player in the slot will earn him reputation that he's been deserved. And with the 49ers slated to face a lot of talented tight ends and slot receivers this year (Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, Cooper Kupp, etc.), he can skyrocket into Pro Bowl recognition or even All Pro if he does well against them.