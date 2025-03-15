Grading the 49ers' Signing of Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson
Instead of giving a three-year, $45 million contract to Cooper Kupp, who's washed, the 49ers gave a two-year, $9.5 million contract to his teammate, Demarcus Robinson, who still has a little left in his tank.
Robinson is 30. Last season, he averaged 16.3 yards per catch, which shows he's still explosive. Meanwhile, Kupp is 31, he can't beat man-to-man coverage anymore and he averaged a mere 10.6 yards per catch last season. Heaven knows why the Seahawks gave him so much money. That was a terrible signing.
Robinson makes a ton of sense for the 49ers. He comes from the Rams which means he fits the 49ers system. He's relatively cheap for an explosive, veteran wide receiver. And he can fill in for Brandon Aiyuk while he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL.
Last season, Robinson caught seven touchdown passes including five in the red zone. Meanwhile on the 49ers, George Kittle caught eight touchdown passes in the red zone, Jauan Jennings caught five and no one else caught more than two. So Robinson should help them kick fewer field goals.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, Robinson was arrested for misdemeanor DUI in November and could face a suspension from the NFL early in the season. Which means Robinson and Aiyuk could be out at the same time.
Still, it's not hard to envision Robinson outperforming his modest two-year deal. And that's why he's a good signing.
GRADE: B
