Grading the 49ers Running Backs at the Bye Week
The 49ers have the week off, so let's grade them position by position based solely on what they've done this season. We've already graded the quarterback.
POSITION: Running back
NAMES: Jordan Mason, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr.
GRADE: B.
COMMENTARY: This position group has performed admirably well considering Christian McCaffrey hasn't played a snap yet. Jordan Mason has emerged as a quality strarting running back who should have been in the rotation the past two seasons. He currently is the NFL's third-leading rusher despite playing through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder the past three games.
Meanwhile, Isaac Guerendo has emerged recently as perhaps the second coming of Raheem Mostert. Guerendo shares his jersey number, upright running style and 4.3 speed. And he has been the closer in the 49ers' past two wins.
Despite the emergence of Mason and Guerendo, the 49ers still miss McCaffrey, particularly in the passing game. Because neither Mason nor Guerendo is a third-down back. On third downs this season, the 49ers frequently have used their fullback as a third-down back, which is less than ideal.
The lack of a receiving threat out of the backfield has hurt Brock Purdy's performance, as he has been holding onto the ball longer than ever before. In the past, he had the ultimate checkdown weapon -- McCaffrey. Now Purdy has to be his own check-down threat, meaning he has to keep the ball and run with it for first downs.
For Purdy's sake, McCaffrey can't come back soon enough.