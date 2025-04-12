All 49ers

Have the 49ers Given Up on Defensive End Drake Jackson?

This year, the 49ers might spend their first-round pick on a defensive end as if Drake Jackson doesn't exist.

Grant Cohn

Dec 11, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Drake Jackson (95) celebrates after the 49ers made a defensive stop on fourth down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
This year, the 49ers might spend their first-round pick on a defensive end as if Drake Jackson doesn't exist. Because for all intents and purposes, he might be the invisible man in the 49ers' facility.

The 49ers drafted Jackson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. When they took him, they thought he might develop into a long-term starter opposite Nick Bosa. Jackson had the frame and the bend that can't be coached -- he just needed to get stronger, take coaching and stay healthy.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Jackson tore the patellar tendon in his knee halfway through the 2023 season and hasn't played since.

"That's been a tough injury," general manager John Lynch said at the Combine earlier this offseason. "We found that out with Mike McGlinchey. Those quad tendon repairs -- you've got to really think long and hard before you have that because it doesn't just make it go away. I think if you ask McGlinchey, to this day he probably plays through some pain.

"Drake hasn't had setbacks, but he has had trouble coming back from it. It's not been the most encouraging thing. Hopefully, it takes a turn for the positive because we've seen Drake when he's healthy. He can be a real effective player for us. So we're crossing our fingers and putting in all the work as is Drake."

If they're crossing their fingers, it doesn't sound like they're confident he can contribute this season or maybe ever again. It sounds like they're going to replace him and keep him around one more year just in case he makes a miraculous comeback.

