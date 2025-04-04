Have the 49ers Increased Their Offer to Brock Purdy?
If there's one we know about the 49ers negotiating tactics, it's that they start their offer shockingly low and gradually increase it as the offseason progresses.
When it comes to Purdy, we probably won't ever know just how low their initial offer was. Jason La Canfora reported that it was $45 million per season. For all we know, that was the second offer and the initial one was even lower, maybe less than $40 million per season. The 49ers like to play hardball at first.
And then they generally compromise and try to meet the player in the middle. Or they cave entirely and give the play every penny he wants (see: Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk). So it's reasonable to assume the 49ers have upped their offer to Purdy at least once so far this offseason.
Just how much will their offer increase?
Will Purdy hold out all offseason until the 49ers trade him or give him $60 million per season? Or will he take the offer that's on the table when OTAs start this month?
If Purdy takes the offer on the table, I expect it will be more than $50 million per season, or close to it. If Purdy rejects the offer on the table and holds out for a better one, he might not get it. At least not for the 49ers.
Instead, he might have to request permission to seek a trade so he can prove to the 49ers that he's worth as much as he's asking for. If another team offers him what he wants, the 49ers just might match the offer.