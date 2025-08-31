How the 49ers can Mitigate Their Depth Issues
One fantastic change that the San Francisco 49ers have made from last year is keeping the vibes on the team uplifted.
That wasn't the case this time last year, thanks to the heartbreaking loss from the Super Bowl and the contract drama with Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams. They've successfully flipped it around.
However, one aspect that has remained the same from 2024 is the injuries. Vibes are great and all, but it won't matter if no one is healthy.
The flurry of injuries has shown just how vulnerable the 49ers are. Their depth on the team from top to bottom is severely lacking.
All it'll take is for several key starters to miss time for the season to start spiraling out of control. But there is a way the 49ers can mitigate their depth issues.
How the 49ers can Mitigate Their Depth Issues
Brock Purdy has to play extremely well. He doesn't have to attain elite status, mainly because he will never be that. But he does have to get back to his 2023 form, and probably more.
Having a good quarterback masks a lot of issues for teams. The 2023 version of Purdy should be sufficient to keep the offense in great standing.
However, Purdy should be aiming higher. The defense will need as much help as it gets. That means longer possessions and more points.
Purdy cannot turn the ball over at a rapid rate, nor can he do so in key moments of games. That was his issue last season. He was turning the ball over in critical moments of the game.
Cleaning that up and having a few playmaking moments in a game can do wonders for the 49ers. The team will feed off that energy and build momentum.
Just look at how Joe Burrow did it with the Cincinnati Bengals. Yes, they missed the playoffs, but he was the reason the Bengals were in position until the final game in the first place.
Purdy doesn't need to be that because there are excellent players around him. Plus, the defense won't be a dumpster fire like the Bengals were or even the 49ers' last year.
He's got a good shot at accomplishing this. Purdy has reflected and acknowledged why he had a down 2024 season. He knows what not to do and how to avoid it.
Mix that in with a healthy Christian McCaffrey, and the 49ers' offense should be cooking. They are going to have to be the driving force of the team while the defense takes the season to grow.
And if the injury flurry continues in the season, it will make all the more reason for Purdy to perform at a high level. They will not be able to withstand some errant play from him.
His margin for error will be thin. But if he is playing like he did in 2023 and ideally more, the 49ers can survive the injuries and stay afloat as a fairly strong team.