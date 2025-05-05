How the 49ers Defense will Rush the Quarterback on 3rd Down
The 49ers replaced 75 percent of their starting defensive line this offseason.
In free agency, they released Leonard Floyd, Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins. Then in the draft, they picked Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and C.J. West. These three rookies are expected to replace those three veterans in the base defense and stuff the run.
But who will rush the quarterback in the nickel defense on third down?
It's fair to assume that defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will use different personnel on the defensive line in running situations and passing situations. West in particular seems to have been drafted to stuff the A gap on first and second down. On third down, don't be shocked if he comes off the field and gets replaced by someone much smaller.
In the past, the 49ers used Arden Key, Charles Omenihu and Clelin Ferrell as third-down interior rushers. This year, I would expect Saleh to use Yetur Gross-Matos as a third-down interior rusher. He could play next to Nick Bosa or Mykel Williams.
The fourth defensive lineman most likely will be second-round pick Alfred Collins, who's not much of a pass rusher, but he's huge. So he can line up in the A-gap, command double teams, bat down passes and prevent the quarterback from scrambling up the middle. The other three defensive linemen can pin their ears back and hunt the quarterback.
In addition, look for Saleh to use rookie linebacker Nick Martin and rookie nickelback Upton Stout as blitzers on third down if the four-man pass rush isn't getting home.
Saleh may need to scheme up pressure next season. Fortunately for the 49ers, he's one of the best.