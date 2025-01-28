Why the 49ers Should Re-Sign Dre Greenlaw
Arguably the hardest decision the San Francisco 49ers have to make in free agency is whether or not to re-sign Dre Greenlaw.
It has nothing to do with the 49ers' desire. They 100 percent want him back. General manager John Lynch said so at his exit press conference. There is probably a ceiling on how much the 49ers are willing to sign him for in years and salary.
Greenlaw only managed to play one-half of football and three snaps in 2024. It's not an encouraging sign of where he is at physically, so there are concerns and risks with him if the 49ers commit to him. However, it is a risk worth taking. The 49ers should re-sign Greenlaw.
From the very first snap in his debut game against the Rams, Greenlaw was a difference-maker. The impact he was having was evident. Most importantly his energy was influencing the rest of the 49ers' defenders. They have missed that from Greenlaw the most.
He is the motor of the defense. Every elite defense needs a tone-setter and someone to be uplifting. Greenlaw is that player for the 49ers. They won't be able to find anyone to replace that in free agency or the draft.
I get the concerns with him. His body couldn't hold up in such a short amount of playing time. How can the 49ers give anything more than a small deal with incentives to a player who has questionable availability?
My answer is simple -- he's worth the risk. The bright side he showed in his limited action was enough to buy into him again. He didn't show any setbacks in his performance, which was the biggest concern. He also made players around him better.
Pay the man. I'm not saying to sign him to a lucrative deal, but he should get more than a minimum or incentive-based contract. Roll the dice on him. This is the type of player to roll the dice on and you cross your fingers that his health last year was due to inactivity.
It's the only issue with him. The benefits of bringing him back are well worth it. Greenlaw can still play at a solid level, he can make everyone better and is beloved by the team. I'd say that is a player worth investing in despite the risk because the payoff will be amazing if it occurs.
Roll the dice and re-sign the heart of the defense.
