How Brock Purdy Slowly has Regressed as the 49ers Starting Quarterback

This stat is extremely telling.

Grant Cohn

They say you're either getting better or you're getting worse. And for the past two years, Brock Purdy certainly has not improved.

He went from being an MVP candidate with a league-best 113 quarterback rating in 2023, to a losing quarterback with a 96.1 passer rating in 2024, to a banged-up quarterback with an 85.8 passer rating in 2025.

Over time, injuries and interceptions have begun to pile up for Purdy. And that's because he's playing differently than he did when he first became the starter in 2022.

How Brock Purdy's game has evolved for the worse

When Purdy was a rookie, he was praised for processing defenses and lightning-fast speeds. That season, he held the ball for 2.84 seconds on average before throwing, which is fast enough.

Since then, Purdy's average time to throw has gone up every season. In 2023, it was 2.88 seconds. In 2024, it was 2.93 seconds. And so far in 2025, it's a gaudy 3.04 seconds. The only quarterbacks who have held the ball longer than Purdy on average are Justin Fields, J.J. McCarthy and Caleb Williams.

That means Purdy is holding the ball for longer than Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. That's not good.

Meanwhile, here are Purdy's numbers this season when he holds the ball for longer than 2.5 seconds:19 of 37 for 292 yards, 1 TD, 4 interceptions, 47.2 passer rating. Horrendous. He's going off script too much and making big mistakes.

Now check out Purdy's numbers when he throws the ball in fewer than 2.5 seconds: 29 of 36 for 394 yards, 3 TDs, 0 interceptions, 128.5 passer rating. Outstanding.

Purdy simply is holding the ball too long. He's trying to be Josh Allen, when even Allen gets rid of the ball quicker than Purdy does.

And the 49ers offensive system is designed for the quarterback to throw the ball quickly, as Mac Jones is reminding people. His average time to throw through three games with the 49ers is 2.69, which is among the fastest in the league.

If Purdy wants to turn his career around and regain the form he had in 2023, he needs to play more like Mac Jones. It's great that Purdy can extend plays when necessary, but he needs to get rid of the ball to his first read more often. Stop trying to be a playmaker and just execute the offense.

Because if Purdy won't, Jones certainly will.

