How Kyle Juszczyk Will Help the 49ers Offense this Year

The 49ers offense is evolving. Eventually, it probably won't have a fullback anymore. But the evolution will be slow and gradual.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) talks with running back Christian McCaffrey (23) on the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) talks with running back Christian McCaffrey (23) on the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
There are a couple reasons the 49ers re-signed Kyle Juszczyk four days after they released him.

The first reason is financial. The 49ers wanted to save some money, so they cut Juszcyzk to let the market determine just how much he's worth. And the Steelers seemed interested in him. So the 49ers offered Juszczyk a two-year deal that's extremely similar to the one the 49ers terminated earlier this offseason. Which means they didn't actually save much money.

The second reason the 49ers re-signed Juszczyk has to do with Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme. For the past few years, he has designed it around Christian McCaffrey, who can a wide variety of run concepts. And lots of those concepts depend on a fullback to make a key block at the point of attack.

As long as McCaffrey is on the team, Juszczyk will be as well. Because the 49ers won't find a better fullback to execute the blocks that McCaffrey needs. And that's because there are roughly seven fullbacks in the world. I'm exaggerating, but you get the point.

If McCaffrey gets injured and the starting running back becomes Isaac Guerendo, the running game won't be nearly as complex. Mostly, he'll run outside zone to the left and outside zone to the right. For those runs, a fullback isn't required. Instead, the 49ers can use two tight ends and be just as effective running the ball. That's why they signed backup tight end Luke Farrell to a three-year, $20.25 deal this offseason.

