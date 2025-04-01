Kyle Shanahan Explains Why the 49ers Released Kyle Juszczyk For 4 Days
PALM BEACH -- This was by far the strangest thing the 49ers did this offseason.
First, they cut Kyle Juszczyk. Then, just four days later, they re-signed him to virtually the same deal they had terminated a few days prior. And to do all this, they took on a dead cap penalty of more than $3 million. Hard to fathom.
On Tuesday at the NFL Annual League Meeting, I asked Kyle Shanahan to explain this highly questionable move.
"It was financial things," Shanahan said. "We wanted to do that before free agency started. You guys saw how much money we got rid of trying to balance out how much we've spent here the last few years. Everything comes to balance with that and Juszczyk was part of that. Then after free agency started and we saw what we had left and he saw what was out there, the number we came to at that time worked for us and for him."
The 49ers have used this negotiating strategy frequently the past few seasons. They let a player test free agency and gauge his market, then they try to match any offer he gets. The 49ers tried to do this with Dre Greenlaw but their plan backfired when he felt insulted and metaphorically slammed the door in the 49ers' faces.
Juszczyk was much easier to re-sign because he's an old fullback, which means he's much cheaper than Greenlaw.
Still, in retrospect, the 49ers should have just done nothing if their plan was to release him and re-sign him.