How Likely is it for Brayden Willis to be the 49ers No. 2 Tight End?

The 49ers brought in veteran Logan Thomas to heat up the competition at tight end in training camp. That means Brayden Willis is really going to have to earn it if he wants to be the No. 2 tight end.

Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Brayden Willis (9) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Adding a tight end this offseason has been one of main goals for the San Francisco 49ers.

They failed to do so on their first couple of attempts by trying to sign restricted free agent Brock Wright and then trying to draft one they like. The 49ers ended up settling for veteran Logan Thomas who is coming from the Washington Commanders. Initially it would look like Thomas will be the unquestioned No. 2 tight end, but it seems that he will have to work for it.

“I really wanted to just up the competition there with the group and get a guy in there who has had success in this league in the run and pass game, who has been on a few teams and done it before," said Kyle Shanahan on Thomas' addition. "We'll give him a chance to come in into training camp and compete with those guys.”

So, Thomas was brought in to push the guys at the position, which is surely pointed at Brayden Willis and Cameron Latu the most. But really, Willis is the one who has the best shot. He actually got to participate for a portion of the year unlike Latu who has been injured. Thomas is the player he will need to outperform if he wants to be on the offensive side of the field.

How likely is it for Willis to be the 49ers No. 2 tight end?

I give him a slight chance. To put a percentage on it, I'd go with 10 percent. Thomas isn't a supremely skilled player by any means, but what he brings to the 49ers can instantly help them. There is just the question on how Thomas looks as a blocker and if he even has to do much of it.

Willis, on the other hand, is a player the 49ers are still figuring out and will need to trust. That isn't really what Shanahan does when it comes to young players. So unless Willis comes out strong in training camp and the preseason, because he definitely needs both to impress, then he is going to be stuck backing up Thomas.

That is the most likely outcome when the depth chart is finalized after camp.

