How the 49ers' Third Down Defense Will Improve This Year
The 49ers defense gave up just 17.5 points per game last season -- third-fewest in the NFL. And yet, they flat-out stunk on third down.
In 2023, the 49ers defense gave up third-down conversions 42.5 percent of the time -- sixth-worst in the NFL. Hard to fathom on a defense that has Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Charvarius Ward.
The 49ers' third-down issues mostly were schematic. Under defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, whom they fired this offseason, the 49ers rarely if ever disguised their coverages before the snap. In addition, their pressure schemes were as vanilla and basic as they come. Most of the time, the 49ers rushed four defensive linemen in the same four rushing lanes. And opposing offenses exploited their predictability.
Now Wilks is gone and the defensive coordinator is Nick Sorensen. In addition, the 49ers hired former Chargers head coach and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as the assistant head coach. And the two of them already have made significant changes to the third down pressure schemes.
In practice this week in front of hundreds of fans, the 49ers unveiled some blitzes they didn't use last year. Picture Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos standing near the line of scrimmage with Maliek Collins in a three-point stance. When the ball is snapped, one or two of the defenders standing up drop into coverage -- usually Floyd and Gross-Matos. While one or two other players who are lurking at the second level of the defense -- usually De'Vondre Campbell and George Odum -- rush the quarterback.
This schematic adjustment should make the 49ers defense much less predictable this season.