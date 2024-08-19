How the Brandon Aiyuk Contract Negotiation Will End for the 49ers
Here's where things stand between the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk.
The 49ers have reportedly agreed to the first three years of a contract extension that will pay Aiyuk less than $28 million per season. Aiyuk apparently wants a significant adjustment to the fourth and final year of the deal, presumably more guaranteed money. And so far, the two sides have not been able to clear the final hurdle.
Aiyuk still is open to playing for the Steelers because he likes their head coach, Mike Tomlin. The Steelers have offered Aiyuk a contract that's worth slightly less than $28 million per season. And the 49ers have offered him slightly less than Pittsburgh's offer.
Which means the 49ers and Aiyuk are engaged in a game of chicken.
The 49ers think Aiyuk is bluffing about his desire to go to Pittsburgh considering the Steelers have no quarterback and Aiyuk just bought a house in the Bay Area. So the 49ers think they don't have to match the Steelers' offer. They can hold firm.
Aiyuk thinks the 49ers will cave right before the season opener just like they caved last season during their negotiations with Nick Bosa. Aiyuk probably thinks the 49ers won't want to risk playing the Jets without him in the home opener Week 1.
I think neither side will cave.
I think Aiyuk will hold out for an offer the 49ers ultimately won't make, then he'll sit out the first few weeks of the season and finally the 49ers will trade him to the Steelers for picks which they'll send to a third team for a veteran wide receiver who currently isn't on the trade market.
Let's see if I'm right.