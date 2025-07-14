Jauan Jennings is Justified for an Extension From the 49ers
Just when you thought the offseason was peaceful for the San Francisco 49ers with zero contract drama, a new hiccup has emerged at the end.
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is seeking a contract extension from the 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jennings is playing on the last year of his deal, which will pay him $7.5 million.
He is set to become a free agent after the 2025 season. If no extension is given, Jennings prefers the 49ers to trade him.
Another offseason, another wide receiver contract drama. It feels like the 49ers are cursed at this point. Pretty soon, it will be Ricky Pearsall if he pans out.
Jennings' demands for a contract extension may seem abrupt, especially with training camp nearing. However, he likely had made his demands known beforehand and is now taking them publicly.
In either case, Jennings is justified for an extension from the 49ers. He was a breakout player for them in 2024, especially when Brandon Aiyuk was lost for the season.
Jennings was performing strongly before that, but turned it up to another level after Aiyuk. He proved that he is an excellent wide receiver who is more than a No. 3 option.
It makes sense for Jennings to want a pay raise, given that he outperformed his contract last year. The wide receiver market also entices him to seek out an extension.
Jennings' current contract valuation places him with the likes of Brandin Cooks, Kavontae Turpin, and Kalif Raymond to name a few. Jennings clears those players easily.
Any player should be demanding a contract extension in his shoes. Now, you could say that Jennings might benefit from another season of playing well before he hits free agency.
But he saw what happened to Aiyuk, so of course, he wants his security. Plus, betting on himself this year is a bad idea because he likely won't be as heavily relied upon as he was in 2024.
Christian McCaffrey is healthy (for now), Aiyuk will return, and there could be another receiver or two who steps up in 2025. Jennings likely doesn't replicate his 2024 numbers again.
He has to demand a pay increase now that his value is high because it won't be that way again after 2025. The difficult question is: What kind of a pay raise is he looking at?
If it's a lot, the 49ers might be inclined to trade him or force him to play the final year of his deal. Whatever it is, the 49ers have to resolve it soon so that this doesn't overshadow training camp.