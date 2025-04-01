All 49ers

Jed York: 49ers QB Brock Purdy is Top 10 When Paired with Kyle Shanahan

Sounds like the 49ers know what Purdy is and that they shouldn't overpay him.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) spikes the football after scoring the touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) spikes the football after scoring the touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
PALM BEACH -- We know the 49ers like Brock Purdy as a player and as a person. But it's still unclear just how good of a quarterback they truly think he is.

On Tuesday and the NFL Annual Meeting, 49ers owner Jed York suggested that Purdy is a top-10 quarterback with an asterisk.

"When you find somebody that is a top-10 quarterback who can help you continually win football games, you have to make that decision (to pay him)," York said. "And if you do that, it comes with consequences. We were one of the oldest teams in the league last season. Depending on what measure you look at, we were one of the most injured teams last year. You have to get younger and healthier and you have to make sure you build around a core. And that's what we're trying to do."

"Are you saying Brock Purdy is a top-10 quarterback?" a reporter asked York.

"I think he is," York said. "I think he's great, especially when you combine him with Kyle Shanahan and you combine him with what we have. He's a heck of a quarterback and we want him to be here for a long long time.

TRANSLATION: Purdy can perform like a top-10 quarterback if he's being coached by Kyle Shanahan, and if he's playing with a bunch of superstars such as Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

Which means Purdy really isn't a top-10 quarterback. If he were on the Raiders or the Patriots, he probably would struggle because he's not good enough to elevate a team -- we saw that last season. And when he's making top-10-quarterback money, he won't be surrounded by superstars anymore.

Sounds like the 49ers know what Purdy is and that they shouldn't overpay him.

