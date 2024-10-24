John York Showed Up to Wednesday's Practice for the 49ers
SANTA CLARA -- Uh oh.
Jed York's dad, John York, showed up to Wednesday's practice for the 49ers. Technically, Jed is the CEO of the team. But his parents are the owners, which means they're in charge of hiring and firing.
So when John York shows up to practice, it's a big deal.
Jed York could be at practice every day and no one would notice. He seems to want to be liked by the coaches and the fans, plus he lives in the area. He's supposed to be at practice.
John York lives in Youngstown, Ohio. He has to go out of his way and fly on a plane to see practice. Which means he usually doesn't show up unless the team is in trouble.
And the 49ers currently are in trouble. They're 3-4 and coming off a humiliating loss to their nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. If they lose this Sunday night to the Dallas Cowboys, their season could spiral out of control. They need to win, or else.
So it's the perfect week for John York to show his face. He doesn't have to say a single word to anyone -- his mere presence sends a message to the front office, the coaching staff and the players that they're on notice. The boss is in town and he's watching.
Of course, the 49ers certainly could beat the Cowboys like they always do and go on a run. And if they don't, they'll have to answer to John York.