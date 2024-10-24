All 49ers

John York Showed Up to Wednesday's Practice for the 49ers

Uh oh.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers owner John York enters the field before a game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers owner John York enters the field before a game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Uh oh.

Jed York's dad, John York, showed up to Wednesday's practice for the 49ers. Technically, Jed is the CEO of the team. But his parents are the owners, which means they're in charge of hiring and firing.

So when John York shows up to practice, it's a big deal.

Jed York could be at practice every day and no one would notice. He seems to want to be liked by the coaches and the fans, plus he lives in the area. He's supposed to be at practice.

John York lives in Youngstown, Ohio. He has to go out of his way and fly on a plane to see practice. Which means he usually doesn't show up unless the team is in trouble.

And the 49ers currently are in trouble. They're 3-4 and coming off a humiliating loss to their nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. If they lose this Sunday night to the Dallas Cowboys, their season could spiral out of control. They need to win, or else.

So it's the perfect week for John York to show his face. He doesn't have to say a single word to anyone -- his mere presence sends a message to the front office, the coaching staff and the players that they're on notice. The boss is in town and he's watching.

Of course, the 49ers certainly could beat the Cowboys like they always do and go on a run. And if they don't, they'll have to answer to John York.

Download and follow The Best 49ers Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News