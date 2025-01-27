All 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk May Have Played his Final Game with the 49ers

The 49ers will have to make some difficult decisions about their roster this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
They're most likely going to extend Brock Purdy and George Kittle and those deals won't be cheap. In addition, they want to re-sign Dre Greenlaw who could have multiple suitors. Which means the 49ers might have to cut some expensive players.

One veteran who could be on the chopping block is Kyle Juszczyk. His salary-cap number will be nearly $6.5 million, which is extremely high for a fullback who rarely touches the ball.

So will the 49ers release Juszczyk this offseason?

"I really, really hope not," Juszczyk told ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "We're going to find out, but I know I'm not done. I'm definitely not done playing. I've seen zero regression. I think especially, I mean, you can turn on the last two games and please show me where I've regressed, so I have no plans of stopping."

Maybe Juszczyk is correct that he hasn't regressed. The problem is that Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall have emerged as legitimate weapons who need to be on the field while Juszczyk is a blocking specialist who catches roughly one pass per game and offers absolutely nothing as a ball carrier.

"I want to win a ring," Juszczyk said. "I want to win a ring here. But again, if I'm forced to do it somewhere else, I've still got so much football left in me. I still love the game so much. I'm still playing at a high level, and I know there's teams out there that can use me."

If Juszczyk is correct, let some other team give him his final contract. His time with the 49ers has run its course.

Grant Cohn
