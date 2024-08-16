Kyle Juszczyk Says Brock Purdy Has Mastered the 49ers Playbook

All 49ers

Few people on the 49ers know their offensive playbook better than Kyle Juszczyk.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Few people on the 49ers know their offensive playbook better than Kyle Juszczyk.

He has been on the team since 2017. And he went to Harvard. So he knows the playbook front to back. He has gone through eight offseason installations. He could be a coach on this team tomorrow if he were to retire today. That's how thoroughly he understands Kyle Shanahan's cutting-edge offensive system.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy has gone through merely three offseasons. And he's still just 24 years old. And yet, according to Juszczyk, Purdy knows the 49ers offense as well as anyone on the team.

"His understanding of the playbook has really grown to where he can point out where other people make mistakes very quickly," Juszczyk said. "I love on third down when I'm in protection in the backfield, he'll let me know as soon as we get lined up that I'm going to be hot. Little things like that, you can just tell he has a full understanding of what's going on. It's not just what he has to know. Now he's understanding what everyone else has to know."

Clearly, Purdy is a cerebral quarterback who takes his craft seriously, as opposed to Jimmy Garoppolo, who never seemed to have more than a rudimentary understanding of Kyle Shanahan's offensive system. When Garoppolo was the 49ers quarterback, Juszczyzk was the smartest player on the field. Now that Purdy is the quarterback, he's the brains of the operation -- no offense to Juszczyk.

