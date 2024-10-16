All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan and Nick Bosa Explain What Makes Patrick Mahomes Great

The 49ers clearly love their starting quarterback, but even they realize he's no Mahomes.

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed after defeating the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Neither Kyle Shanahan nor Nick Bosa ever has beaten Patrick Mahomes. Bosa is 0-3 against him and Shanahan is 0-4.

So I asked them on Wednesday what makes Mahomes the best. I figured those two aought to know. Here's what they said.

ME: The numbers say Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is having a down-season by his standards. What are you seeing from him in particular?

SHANAHAN: “I think everyone says down-year just because their numbers aren't just crazy, but Pat is as good as it gets. He's been as good as it gets since the first year that he got to play. All their games, I think except for one, have come down to the last possession and he's as good as anyone in that last possession. Their running numbers aren't quite what they were last year. Their redzone isn't real high. So I think that equates to numbers, but Pat is Pat and he's as good as it gets and I don't see that changing at all."

ME: What makes Patrick Mahomes the best quarterback in the league?

BOSA: "His arm strength. He's able to get the ball far distances really fast so you don't need that much separation. And then the way he creates plays, he likes to pump fake people and make them miss and run for first downs when you need them. His running ability is underrated. He's stout so he's tough to bring down, and he makes good decisions."

MY TAKE ON THEIR TAKES: It's interesting that Shanahan mentioned Mahomes' brilliance at the end of close games. Shanahan recently has come under fire for winning just 37.8 percent of one-score games as a head coach. I'm guessing he would blame his quarterbacks for that statistic.

In addition, it's interesting that the first thing Bosa praised about Mahomes is his arm strength, something Brock Purdy simply does not possess.

The 49ers clearly love their starting quarterback, but even they realize he's no Mahomes.

