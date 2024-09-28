Kyle Shanahan Explains Why Jauan Jennings Doesn't Start for the 49ers
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers have an opportunity to evolve and improve on offense.
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, a backup, is ascending and asserting himself as one of the best players on the team. Meanwhile, fullback Kyle Juszczcyk, a starter, is beginning to age and decline. Now seems like the perfect time to replace Juszczyk with Jennings in the starting lineup and change from primarily a two-wide-receiver offense to primarily a three-wide-receiver offense.
On Friday, I asked Shanahan if he would consider making this fundamental change to his offense.
“I'm always comfortable with Jauan. But if we’re not going 11 (personnel), it has nothing to do with always trying to get our best 11 people out there. Jauan, I think, has been one of our best 11 people since he's been here. That usually more has to do with advantages of 21-personnel and things like that. But it's a good problem to have. I want to get Jauan out there more. He's that type of player. It doesn't always mean that you go totally different with your scheme and everything, but you can always rotate him in more too.”
TRANSLATION: Jennings should start because he's one of the best 11 players on offense, but he doesn't start because Shanahan is more comfortable calling plays when a fullback is on the field. Which means he's rigid and he thinks his scheme supercedes talent. Lots of coaches who run his system do so out of three-wide-receiver formations. The Rams and Bengals are just two examples.
There's no excuse to start Juszczyk over Jennings in 2024.
Get with the times, Kyle.