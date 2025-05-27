All 49ers

Mykel Williams on 49ers Extending Brock Purdy: "Thank god"

It's safe to say that Mykel Williams was relieved and happy that the 49ers extended Brock Purdy.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) bats at a ball as part of a rushing drill during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Excitement erupted when the San Francisco 49ers finalized a contract extension with Brock Purdy.

What was thought to be a long and rigorous process that would inevitably affect training camp ended up being completed in a prompt and drama-free manner.

The fact that the 49ers extended him and avoided all that makes it easy for excitement to arise. But no one on the 49ers was probably more excited about Purdy's extension than first-round pick Mykel Williams.

"Thank god," exclaimed Williams on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams. "We needed Brock. Brock's the guy. I believe in Brock Purdy. He's done it. He went to a Super Bowl. He's shown that he can take the team to that realm, so why not pay him? Why not believe in him?"

Williams had so much excitement in his voice when he spoke about Purdy's extension. The smile and joy on his face are tough to ignore as well.

You can see all of the upbeat vibes that Williams carries with the news. This is what Purdy was talking about in his press conference following the announcement of his extension.

Getting the vibes in the facility to kickstart on the right foot is everything, especially with so many young players. Look at how Williams is for this segment of the interview.

He's just giddy and excited. That is the energy the 49ers need on their team. It's going to liven things up and likely wake them up again.

Williams will be part of that, and he's showing it already with the love and support he is showing to his quarterback.

