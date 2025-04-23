All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Continue to Take a Cornerback Early

It's almost like these mock drafts are speaking it into existence.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Plenty of NFL mock drafts in the last month have the 49ers using their 11th pick on a cornerback.

That continues with Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft. They have the 49ers selecting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron at No. 11.

"The versatile Barron can immediately slot in as the‘ starting nickel cornerback. He posted the second-highest PFF coverage grade among all cornerbacks last year (91.1) and is a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s zone-heavy scheme after playing more zone snaps than any other cornerback on PFF’s big board in 2024 (406)."

Barron is one of the players I have advocated for the 49ers to draft. Taking a cornerback is sensible. It isn't a glaring need, but a need nonetheless.

Plus, Barron will be one of the better players available at No. 11. Drafting him would be the 49ers' full commitment to becoming a blanket coverage defense.

They can still find impactful defensive linemen on Days 2 and 3 of the draft. You can't say that about cornerbacks.

The position thins out after the first few top prospects. As Pro Football Focus explained, Barron is the right cornerback for the 49ers because he excels in zone coverage.

If the 49ers do go with a cornerback, Barron is the right pick. Michigan corner Will Johnson is also an intriguing player, but he has injury concerns.

The 49ers cannot draft anyone with those concerns at No. 11. They need a clean prospect who can fit in immediately, and Barron is that player.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News