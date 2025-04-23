NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Continue to Take a Cornerback Early
Plenty of NFL mock drafts in the last month have the 49ers using their 11th pick on a cornerback.
That continues with Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft. They have the 49ers selecting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron at No. 11.
"The versatile Barron can immediately slot in as the‘ starting nickel cornerback. He posted the second-highest PFF coverage grade among all cornerbacks last year (91.1) and is a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s zone-heavy scheme after playing more zone snaps than any other cornerback on PFF’s big board in 2024 (406)."
Barron is one of the players I have advocated for the 49ers to draft. Taking a cornerback is sensible. It isn't a glaring need, but a need nonetheless.
Plus, Barron will be one of the better players available at No. 11. Drafting him would be the 49ers' full commitment to becoming a blanket coverage defense.
They can still find impactful defensive linemen on Days 2 and 3 of the draft. You can't say that about cornerbacks.
The position thins out after the first few top prospects. As Pro Football Focus explained, Barron is the right cornerback for the 49ers because he excels in zone coverage.
If the 49ers do go with a cornerback, Barron is the right pick. Michigan corner Will Johnson is also an intriguing player, but he has injury concerns.
The 49ers cannot draft anyone with those concerns at No. 11. They need a clean prospect who can fit in immediately, and Barron is that player.