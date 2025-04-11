NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Gifted Top Prospect With Pick No. 11
The defensive line is most lacking area on the 49ers.
When it is time for them to make their No. 11 pick in the NFL draft, they likely will take a defensive lineman. The 49ers need an immediate impactful player there as well as depth.
Addressing that starts in the first round. That is why, in Pro Football Network's latest NFL mock draft, the 49ers take Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with pick No. 11.
Graham falling out of the top 10 would be a surprise and a gift to the 49ers. It's difficult to imagine the 49ers passing on him if he somehow falls to them.
"Graham is one of a few prospects that you just can’t pass up on outside the top 10. The 49ers would have an insane defensive line tandem of Graham and Nick Bosa if they patiently watched him fall into their laps."
In his final college season, Graham tallied five sacks and 20 hurries. He also registered nearly a 14 percent pass rush win rate and a 12 percent run stop rate.
Graham earned an astonishing 91.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. He's the total package and a player the 49ers will have their fingers crossed for to fall to them.
I don't foresee him falling to them. It would be a gift if he is there for the 49ers to take with pick No. 11. I fear that the Patriots, Jaguars, and Panthers will pull the trigger on him.
He is everything a team wants in a top 10 pick. He brings an immediate impact with a lot of potential for him to develop. Who knows? Maybe the 49ers will get lucky in a couple of weeks.