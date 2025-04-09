Why the 49ers Might Draft TE Tyler Warren With Pick No. 11
A No. 2 tight end is what the 49ers have been wanting for their offense the last two seasons.
They have struggled to find an adequate player to go alongside George Kittle. That is why Kyle Juszczyk has been in a tight end alignment heavily for the last two seasons, the most in his career.
Using Juszczyk heavily like that isn't ideal, which is why the 49ers will use a true tight end after they signed Luke Farrell in free agency. However, Farrell is predominantly a blocker with intriguing receiver traits. Ultimately, he's unproven as a receiver.
So, the 49ers can use the NFL draft to find that tight end. At the NFL annual meetings, Kyle Shanahan confirmed that tight end isn't off the table for the 49ers in the draft despite signing Farrell. It just so happens that they reportedly like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
The 49ers might even trade up and get him. If the 49ers are having serious talks about that, it shows just how much they desire another threatening tight end in their offense. Warren is a sweet talent and would be an excellent fit.
That is why the 49ers might draft him with pick No. 11 or trade up for him. What Warren brings to the table is a new dynamic. He opens up so much for Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy. No longer will Kittle be relied upon as a blocker.
Defenses will have to honor both Kittle and Warner as to who is going to stay to block and who is going to run a route. Or maybe both of them go out for routes or remain to block. Drafting Warren is also an investment in Purdy.
A contract extension is most likely on the horizon for Purdy this offseason. It's just a matter of what he'll sign to. Regardless, the 49ers will need to ensure that their big-time investment in their starting quarterback is secured.
Warren is part of the security. It isn't a cornerback. It isn't a defensive lineman. It isn't a linebacker, but a tight end. Of course, an offensive tackle would be a great investment as well and arguably a better one. But Warren helps the 49ers right now.
They may not be so inclined to address Trent Williams' replacement when it might not be needed for another couple of years. Colton McKivitz is a player they could upgrade on the right side, but the 49ers like him a lot and he actually has been okay for them.
Aside from fit and being an impressive player, the 49ers may draft Warren to avoid him from getting into the hands of the Rams. Sean McVay would make an already potent offense significantly greater. All they are missing is a threatening tight end.
Imagine facing Matthew Stafford with Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and Warren. That is an immensely scary offense and should be regarded as one of the best entering the 2025 regular season. The 49ers have a ton of reasons to want Warren.
I don't believe they should pull the trigger, but I could see them doing it and understand why they would want to.