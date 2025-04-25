NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Older Defensive Tackle in Round 2
One pick down, 10 more to go for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL draft.
The 49ers started their draft retooling by selecting Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams. Building the trenches was always the most likely outcome for them.
General Manager John Lynch hinted that the 49ers would take Williams at his pre-draft presser. Now, the 49ers will get another crack at retooling their roster.
It likely will be another defensive lineman. That is what Pro Football Network believes in their latest mock draft. They have the 49ers taking Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander in Round 2.
"Darius Alexander will be a 25-year old rookie, but teams are sure to fall in love with his power profile and hot motor. At 6'4", 305 pounds, with 34" arms, he's a tree trunk in contact situations, with the power capacity to plow through anchors and pry into gaps."
Alexander is a solid prospect who can contribute to the 49ers immediately. The main reason the 49ers drafted Williams was that he's amazing as a run defender.
Alexander meets that criteria with some pass-rushing capability. I'm sure the 49ers have him on their list of potential targets with the No. 43 overall pick.
However, I'm put off by Alexander's age. He's 25 years old during the 2025 regular season. By the time he finishes his contract, he will be knocking on the door of 30 years old.
The 49ers should strongly consider that since they are looking for seeds to plant for the future of their team. Alexander might not be in that future for long given his age.