NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Older Defensive Tackle in Round 2

I'm not a huge fan of the 49ers taking this player in the second round of the draft.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander (9) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
One pick down, 10 more to go for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL draft.

The 49ers started their draft retooling by selecting Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams. Building the trenches was always the most likely outcome for them.

General Manager John Lynch hinted that the 49ers would take Williams at his pre-draft presser. Now, the 49ers will get another crack at retooling their roster.

It likely will be another defensive lineman. That is what Pro Football Network believes in their latest mock draft. They have the 49ers taking Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander in Round 2.

"Darius Alexander will be a 25-year old rookie, but teams are sure to fall in love with his power profile and hot motor. At 6'4", 305 pounds, with 34" arms, he's a tree trunk in contact situations, with the power capacity to plow through anchors and pry into gaps."

Alexander is a solid prospect who can contribute to the 49ers immediately. The main reason the 49ers drafted Williams was that he's amazing as a run defender.

Alexander meets that criteria with some pass-rushing capability. I'm sure the 49ers have him on their list of potential targets with the No. 43 overall pick.

However, I'm put off by Alexander's age. He's 25 years old during the 2025 regular season. By the time he finishes his contract, he will be knocking on the door of 30 years old.

The 49ers should strongly consider that since they are looking for seeds to plant for the future of their team. Alexander might not be in that future for long given his age.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

