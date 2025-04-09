NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Pick Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson in Round 3
Realistically, running back is a much bigger need than the 49ers would care to admit.
Sure, Christian McCaffrey is healthy now. But he was healthy last year when he finally returned midseason from bilateral Achilles tendonitis. And then on his 50th carry of the season, he tore his PCL, an injury which ended his season.
So if McCaffrey stays healthy, the 49ers will be fine. But they can't count on him to stay healthy at this stage of his career after the year he just had. They have to get insurance.
That's why I project them to take Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in Round 3.
Henderson is 5'10", 202 pounds and he runs a 4.43 -- he's built a lot like McCaffrey. And in four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson gained 4,614 yards from scrimmage and scored 48 touchdowns while splitting carries. He was incredibly explosive and efficient.
Like McCaffrey, Henderson has the skill set to line up in the backfield, then motion out to wide receiver and threaten defensive backs with his speed and route running. This is a rare skill set and it makes the 49ers offense click. Both Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan thrive when they have a dual-threat running back who's a matchup problem for opposing defenses.
That's why the 49ers drafted Isaac Guerendo last year. He's 6'0", he runs a 4.33 and he played wide receiver in high school. Unfortunately for the 49ers, he also gets injured frequently. As opposed to Henderson, who has been quite durable despite his smaller frame.
This is a no-brainer.