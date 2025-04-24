NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
This is a surprising pick.
Most draft experts expect the 49ers to take a defensive lineman or an offensive tackle in Round 1. In Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft, the NFL.com Draft analyst projects the 49ers to take North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel with the 11th pick.
"The 49ers’ offensive line needs an influx of young talent with Trent Williams approaching his age-37 season, Aaron Banks departing in free agency and Brock Purdy getting set to sign a massive extension," writes Jeremiah. "Zabel can step in and start at guard from Day 1."
Everything Jeremiah wrote is true, but I doubt the 49ers will take Zabel with the 11th pick unless they feel he can move to left tackle when Trent Williams retires.
And maybe Zabel can play left tackle. He played that position last season. And even though he has short arms, he has a slightly longer wingspan than Will Campbell who is expected to play left tackle in the NFL. So why can't Zabel, too? That's probably what the 49ers would tell themselves if they were to take Zabel.
Zabel has the quickness and athleticism to play offensive tackle -- he could execute all the run blocks. The question is whether he could hold up in pass protection against edge rushers who have much longer arms than he does. But head coach Kyle Shanahan cares far less about pass protection than run blocking.
I'm guessing Zabel could move to right tackle and replace Colton McKivitz in a year. But I'm not sure the 49ers ever would trade Zabel to protect Purdy's blind side.