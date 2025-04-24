All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel

This is a surprising pick.

Grant Cohn

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State University offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Most draft experts expect the 49ers to take a defensive lineman or an offensive tackle in Round 1. In Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft, the NFL.com Draft analyst projects the 49ers to take North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel with the 11th pick.

"The 49ers’ offensive line needs an influx of young talent with Trent Williams approaching his age-37 season, Aaron Banks departing in free agency and Brock Purdy getting set to sign a massive extension," writes Jeremiah. "Zabel can step in and start at guard from Day 1."

Everything Jeremiah wrote is true, but I doubt the 49ers will take Zabel with the 11th pick unless they feel he can move to left tackle when Trent Williams retires.

And maybe Zabel can play left tackle. He played that position last season. And even though he has short arms, he has a slightly longer wingspan than Will Campbell who is expected to play left tackle in the NFL. So why can't Zabel, too? That's probably what the 49ers would tell themselves if they were to take Zabel.

Zabel has the quickness and athleticism to play offensive tackle -- he could execute all the run blocks. The question is whether he could hold up in pass protection against edge rushers who have much longer arms than he does. But head coach Kyle Shanahan cares far less about pass protection than run blocking.

I'm guessing Zabel could move to right tackle and replace Colton McKivitz in a year. But I'm not sure the 49ers ever would trade Zabel to protect Purdy's blind side.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

