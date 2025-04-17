NFL Mock Draft: Pros and Cons of 49ers' Potential Picks in Round 1

All 49ers

Oct 19, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) drops back to pass against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Oct 19, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) drops back to pass against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Here are the pros and cons of 10 players the 49ers could consider drafting with the 11th pick in next week's NFL Draft.

Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M

Pros: Might be the most athletic defensive end in this draft. 6'5", 267 lbs. and runs a 4.59. Full stop.

Cons: Not particularly good at anything yet. Doesn't have pass-rush moves and doesn't set a firm edge against the run. A project who had 4.5 sacks in college.

Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

Pros: Elite run defender. Built like Aldon Smith. Still just 20 years old and has the potential to improve as a pass rusher.

Cons: Not explosive like Stewart. Recorded just 14 sacks in college. Might be better rushing from the interior than the edge in the pros.

Mike Green, DE, Marshall

Pros: Has an explosive first step, the ability to dip and bend plus a full arsenal of pass-rush moves.

Cons: A pass-rush specialist who won't be an asset against the run in the NFL and has been accused of sexual assault twice since high school although never arrested or charged.

James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee

Pros: Another explosive edge rusher who was extremely productive in college.

Cons: Another one-trick pony who won't help the 49ers run defense.

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Pros: Good run blocker who fits the 49ers' offensive system and has three years of experience playing left tackle in the SEC.

Cons: Isn't Trent Williams or Joe Staley. Will have some trouble blocking the most explosive pass rushers in the NFL.

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Pros: Disruptive pass rusher who splits gaps and causes chaos in the opponent's backfield.

Cons: Undisciplined run defender who abandons his gap frequently so he can hunt big plays.

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Pros: Big defensive tackle who generates lots of pressure as a pass rusher and has the ability to stuff the run when he keeps his pads low.

Cons: Generally doesn't keep his pads low.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Pros: Big, instinctive, productive cornerback who intercepted nine passes in college.

Cons: Had multiple lower body injuries in college, including turf toe, and isn't fast.

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Pros: A terrific nickelback prospect with very few weaknesses.

Cons: Plays the one position the 49ers don't need. They just gave Deommodore Lenoir big money to play that position.

Tatairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Pros: Big wide receiver with elite hand-eye coordination and good route-running ability.

Cons: Doesn't like watching film, which means Kyle Shanahan probably wouldn't like coaching him.

