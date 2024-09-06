All 49ers

Nick Bosa Says the 49ers' D-Line is Better than it was Last Season

First, they got rid of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Chase Young and Randy Gregory. Then, they acquired Maliek Collins, Jordan Elliott, Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos.

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Nick Bosa seems to approve of how the 49ers overhauled their defensive line this offseason.

Here's what Nick Bosa said Thursday about the 49ers' new-look d-line.

Q: There has been so much change on the defensive line this year. What are you seeing from the new players?

BOSA: "It's pretty much all new guys except me and Javon Hargrave and Robert Beal. For the most part pretty new. Hargrave has been here a year and Rob hasn't played too much. Me and Kevin Givens have been here for a while. We know the scheme really well, but I really like the new guys. I think we've improved. I think Leonard Floyd brings something to our defense that we haven't had -- a guy who can make plays all over the field and he doesn't get tired. Having a guy like that who's super long and athletic and can rush, I think this scheme is going to bring the best out of him. I'm excited."

Q: Why do you think the defensive line as a whole has improved?

BOSA: "I think we have a group that's going to be here for the whole year. Last year, we were piecing guys together, not that they didn't do a great job. It's just hard to get this scheme because the details are very important. If you're not repping it through the end of July and August, then you're going to be behind a little bit, and it shows in your get-off and how fast you're playing. All those details really count. So Kris Kocurek went out and picked guys that he has seen over many years who jump out and play this scheme very well. I think we're going to be a little more cohesive as a unit."

