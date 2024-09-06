The 49ers Name Eight Captains for 2024
The 49ers have named eight captains for this season. Here they are: Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams.
Technically, the 49ers could have named a ninth captain but head coach Kyle Shanahan chose not to. "It was really obvious who those eight were and the ninth one was too far from it," Shanahan explained. "I'd rather not have so many. But I'm not going to pick when the team votes it that close.”
I'm guessing the ninth captain would have been Brandon Aiyuk but Shanahan vetoed him because the contract negotiation became contentious and seemingly personal. Still, if Trent Williams can be a captain after sitting out for literally the entire offseason, why can't Aiyuk? Both are cornerstone players for the franchise and Aiyuk is a key member of their future. Williams is not.
Also, Juszczyk should not be a captain. He's a good team spokesman during press conferences but he doesn't play enough to warrant this honor. A captain should have to play at least 50 percent of the snaps, and Juszczyk doesn't. He's a part-time player.
It seems like the 49ers' captains essentially are the Cabo Clique -- a.k.a. the players who vacation with Kyle Shanahan in Mexico during the offseason. These are Shanahan's favorite players. His best friends on the roster.
It would be nice to see someone new become a captain. Someone who worked their butt off all offseason and earned the recognition. Someone such as cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who was the MVP of training camp.
Maybe next year.