One 49ers Player Who Needs to Improve Against the Saints
Brock Purdy will not be on hand for the San Francisco 49ers when they take on the New Orleans Saints.
Neither will George Kittle after he was placed on Injured Reserve. That means the 49ers will look to Christian McCaffrey to carry the offense.
However, McCaffrey will need some help. He can't do it alone, even if he is the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year version. There is one player who can help McCaffrey out.
This 49ers player is someone who needs to improve from his Week 1 performance.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has to be better for the 49ers when they face the Saints. He was no better than average against the Seattle Seahawks last week.
Of course, he's only been with the 49ers for a short time after being acquired in a trade from the Washington Commanders. However, there were a couple of runs he had where he was pitiful.
One carry he had that stood out horridly was in the third quarter at the 9:18 minute mark. This was Robinson's fourth carry of the game. He gained a modest six yards on an outside run to the left.
The issue with the carry is that he had Trent Williams clearing the way for him. Williams created a perfect cutback lane for him to double or triple his gain.
Instead, he kept running towards the sideline and ran out of bounds. He had a prime chance to get past the second level of the defense and didn't take it.
That has nothing to do with the familiarity of the offense. It has everything to do with being a player. He lacked the vision and failed in that moment.
The 49ers need him to step it up. If he can become an effective player, he can allow McCaffrey to rest. That way, McCaffrey can generate greater production and self-preservation.
McCaffrey's performance as a workhorse against Seattle partly had to do with Robinson not being trusted. Had he turned that third-quarter run into something, and maybe another, he would've seen more time.
He gets another crack to show he can be a reliable player on Sunday versus New Orleans. Remember, this isn't any ordinary rotational running back.
He was the starter for the Commanders for the last three years. When he gets lanes to run through, he has to go be a playmaker.
The sooner he does that, the easier it will be for the 49ers to overcome their current injuries.