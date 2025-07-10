One Personnel Mistake 49ers DC Robert Saleh Must Avoid
One of the major bounce-back performances needed on the San Francisco 49ers is from their defense.
That is why they honed in on and hired Robert Saleh to return as their defensive coordinator. They know that Saleh is the best coach to bring the defense back to the elite form it has maintained since 2019.
Any changes he makes are sure to be for the better of the defense. However, there is one personnel mistake he must avoid, and that is by reducing Deommodore Lenoir’s role as a slot corner.
Lenoir grew into that position and has become one of the better nickel defenders in the NFL. But for some reason, Lenoir might be seeing a reduced role there, if not an indefinite relegation.
During OTAs, Lenoir was asked about potentially moving away from the slot corner position now that the 49ers have rookie Upton Stout, who plays exclusively inside.
"That's kind of tough because that spot is vital to the defense,” Lenoir said. “Playing next to [LB] Fred [Warner], hearing all the communication, you're in the action. [Outside] corner, it's just kind of different. You're just playing on the outside. You're not really in the run game. You're involved, but you're not really involved how the nickel is."
It’s funny because Lenoir was exclusively an outside corner before the 49ers kicked him inside. By no means did he thrive immediately, but he did develop nicely and over time, has become incredibly skilled there.
Taking him away from there would be a mistake for Saleh, but that might be where they are headed. It makes sense a bit because Lenoir can play outside well too, and that way they can actually use Stout and not force him outside.
However, the 49ers are taking away one of their best players' greatest strengths, and for Lenoir, that’s as a nickel. Maybe a reduced role is the compromise.
But one thing for certain is that Saleh would be making a massive mistake if he removes Lenoir as their slot corner.