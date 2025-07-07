The 49ers Defense Should Keep Deommodore Lenoir in the Slot
Robert Saleh is one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL, but he's not infallible.
He's entering his second stint as the 49ers defensive coordinator, and one of his first decisions this time around is to move Deommodore Lenoir from the slot to the outside full-time. The past few seasons under Steve Wilks and Nick Sorensen, Lenoir would move back and forth from outside to the slot, and he was successful in this role.
Keep in mind, Saleh hasn't coached Lenoir before -- the 49ers drafted him the year Saleh became head coach of the Jets, where he coached D.J. Reed, who's built like Lenoir and plays on the outside because he's a starter. Saleh likes to have a designated nickel back who comes off the bench and covers the slot only. Think K'Waun Williams.
That's why the 49ers drafted Upton Stout in Round 3 this year -- to cover the slot. And if he's not ready right away, the 49ers signed veteran Tre Brown to a one-year deal and he can fill in.
But here's what Saleh might not fully understand: Lenoir is the best nickelback in the NFL. Last season, of all the nickels who got targeted at least 30 times, he gave up the lowest passer rating -- it was 69.7. When he played outside, he allowed a passer rating of 81.6.
Which means Lenoir is better in the slot than he is near the boundary. The 49ers are doing their defense a disservice by moving Lenoir out of his best position.
They should figure that out soon enough.