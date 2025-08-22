One Part of the 49ers Acquiring Brian Robinson Jr. No one is Talking About (yet)
Reinforcement at the running back position has arrived for the San Francisco 49ers.
They are acquiring Brian Robinson Jr. from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. The Commanders are also paying $1.25 million of Robinson's salary.
Acquiring Robinson was extremely necessary. The running back position was running on fumes for the 49ers with countless injuries. Now, they provide Christian McCaffrey with a solid backup.
It's obvious why the 49ers traded for Robinson. However, there is one part of the 49ers acquiring Robinson that no one is talking about (yet).
One part of 49ers acquiring Brian Robinson Jr. no one is talking about
Acquiring Robinson is a confession from the 49ers that they regret trading Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings.
Now, there is a case to be made that bringing in Robinson is a better move than retaining Mason. The draft capital used from trading Mason got them safety Marques Sigle.
He's been looking solid through training camp and the preseason so far. He might end up becoming a starter at a desperately needed position.
The 49ers also saved a bit of money with Robinson, especially thanks to the Commanders. Mason would've cost the 49ers $5.4 million in 2025 after they placed the second-round tender on him.
However, retaining Mason is still the better call if the 49ers could do it over again. He's a better player than Robinson and a better complement to McCaffrey.
The 49ers also know Mason is a perfect fit in their offense. They don't truly know that yet with Robinson until he strings some games together, especially this last minute.
When it comes to financials, the only reason Mason cost $5.4 million in the first place was because the 49ers placed a second-round tender on him as a restricted free agent.
Why was that done, you may ask? It was to keep suitors from snagging him away from the 49ers. No team was going to sign Mason and forfeit a second-round pick.
By placing the second-round tender, the 49ers bought themselves time to trade Mason, and it worked. They elected to let him go.
Had they wanted to retain him, it's doubtful they would have placed the second-round tender on him and that he's paid over $5 million. I'd imagine they make a small two-year extension work.
It's what they did with Jauan Jennings last year. The only reason the 49ers didn't go that route with Mason was because they had Isaac Guerendo, and re-signing Mason was a bit of a luxury.
Well, now they are in a desperate spot where they had to trade for Robinson. Guerendo is back to being the No. 3 running back on the depth chart.
As I wrote in a recent article, trading Mason away is a move the 49ers already regret. Acquiring Robinson gives credence to that. At least the 49ers recognized it now and didn't wait.