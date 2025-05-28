PFF Names Christian McCaffrey as 49ers' Bounce-Back Player
Several factors will need to play out in the San Francisco 49ers' favor in 2025 for them to excel.
One of those factors is star running back Christian McCaffrey. Without him, the 49ers' offense lost its core centerpiece. The running game didn't take that much of a dive thanks to Jordan Mason.
However, the passing game and red zone efficiency did. McCaffrey's health seems to be an afterthought to him and the 49ers entering 2025.
So, he should be fully fit and raring to go. That is why Pro Football Focus named McCaffrey as the 49ers' primary bounce-back player in 2025. Of course, there wasn't really another option to consider.
Here is their explanation for choosing McCaffrey.
"The 49ers will need Christian McCaffrey at full strength and playing at his usual high level if they hope to return to the postseason in 2025. After ranking inside the top four qualified running backs in both rushing and receiving grade in 2023, McCaffrey was limited to just four games last season due to a series of lower-body injuries. When healthy, he remains a game-changing presence wherever he lines up. San Francisco is counting on him to remain that kind of difference-maker for at least another season or two."
The only other bounce-back candidate to consider on the 49ers is Trent Williams, but he at least played more than half of the season. McCaffrey is the most obvious choice.
He is also crucial to the 49ers' success in 2025. Mason is no longer on the team after being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Isaac Guerendo showed flashes last year, but he's an injury concern.
McCaffrey needs to be healthy for the vast majority of the games. Even if he isn't the same player that he was in 2023 (I doubt he will), he can still influence a game heavily with his presence alone.
Having him back will be a tremendous benefit to not only the offense but to Brock Purdy.