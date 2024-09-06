PFF Ranks the 49ers No. 1 in Week 1 Power Rankings
Kyle Shanahan has never been under more pressure to win a Super Bowl.
He's entering his eighth season as the 49ers head coach. Only three head coaches have been with their current teams longer than Shanahan has been with the 49ers -- Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh and Andy Reid. And all three of them have won Super Bowls.
Meanwhile, Shanahan is running out of excuses for being ringless. Because once again, he's coaching the best team in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.
"The San Francisco 49ers, despite losing Super Bowl 58, remain one of the NFL's most talented teams," writes PFF analyst John Kosko. "Their biggest strength is their offensive playmakers: Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, who all ranked in the top two at their positions in PFF grade in 2023. And the 49ers also have Deebo Samuel — one of the most electrifying offensive weapons in the NFL.
"San Francisco's pass protection was a weakness in 2023, ranking 24th in the NFL, but rookie Dominick Puni may help address offensive line issues alongside a healthy Trent Williams. The return of safety Talanoa Hufanga from injury could be a key factor in 2024, as the defense's performance declined in his absence last season. With their stacked offense and typically top-five defense, the 49ers are strong contenders for another Super Bowl run."
It's interesting that PFF never mentions Brock Purdy in this blurb, considering the 49ers are 17-4 with him as a starter, and if he goes down, their season is over despite all their offensive playmakers.