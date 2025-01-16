All 49ers

PFN Mocks the 49ers Drafting Top Offensive Tackle Prospect

It would be an excellent idea for the 49ers to draft this top prospect in April.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
A little more than three more months until the San Francisco 49ers are on the clock to pick in the NFL draft.

The 49ers hold the No. 11 pick this year, so they will have a chance to select a top prospect at a position. There are plenty of needs for the 49ers like offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker. But pick No. 11 should be about the best player available with the hope that it touches on need.

One player who can address that is Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., who Pro Football Network has mocked going to the 49ers. An offensive tackle would be excellent for the 49ers and Banks is one of the top prospects at the position.

The only issue with drafting him is he played exclusively as a left tackle. Trent Williams is holding it down there as the starter for at least 2025 and maybe even 2026 since he still has some years left on his deal. But that shouldn't stop the 49ers from drafting him.

Flipping him over to the right side is a likely possibility. They just have to work hard with him to get him accustomed to it. When it is time for Williams to hang his cleats up, they can switch him over. Unless he starts to settle in and be solid on the right side.

Either way, the 49ers need to go younger at offensive tackle. Williams is also liable to miss multiple games in 2025, which makes it convincing to take Banks if he is there. He is a solid run blocker and a better pass protector according to the grades Pro Football Focus gave him.

Drafting Banks sounds like a wise move. It addresses a position of need and they get a player who's played strong for a prominent school against high-level competition.

