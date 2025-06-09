PFN Names the Top 49ers UDFA to Watch at Minicamp
Minicamp is about to kickoff for the San Francisco 49ers.
This is the last time the 49ers will take the practice field and hold workouts together until training camp in less than two months.
This is also the last opportunity for players to make a good impression on the coaches. It gives the coaches something to think about before they enter training camp, especially for undrafted free agents.
Pro Football Network has named their top undrafted free agent to watch for minicamp, running back Corey Kiner. Here is their explanation.
"Corey Kiner is a tough runner whose physical style and contact balance make him a strong fit for the 49ers’ backfield. While he doesn't have top-end speed, Kiner brings a rugged, downhill approach that consistently moves the chains. He excels between the tackles, displaying patience, low pad level, and the ability to power through contact.
"With consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at Cincinnati and one of the highest missed tackles forced rates in the country, Kiner proved he's built for the grind of the NFL. He may not deliver home runs, but his reliability and toughness could allow him to outperform Niners fifth-round pick Jordan James."
Kiner is a perfect pick for an undrafted free agent to pay close attention to. PFN explains it perfectly. Kiner can potentially outperform Jordan James.
The 49ers will give James every chance to impress, given that he was a fifth-round selection. But if Kiner is lighting it up, they will up his chances in practice.
Plus, Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo are always a question mark given their injuries from last season. Kiner could end up finding himself aligned to carve out a role for himself.