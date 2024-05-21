Pro Football Focus Ranks Brock Purdy the NFL's 13th Best Quarterback
This seems fair.
Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikemma just ranked all the starting quarterbacks in the NFL from 1 to 32, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finished 13th on his list. Here's what Sikemma wrote:
"I’m fairly comfortable with Purdy's ranking on this list. His consistent success — albeit in a very talented offense — over the past two years should not go unrecognized. His 78.3% adjusted completion rate was a top-five number in 2023, which speaks to his timing and accuracy. And his 5.4% big-time throw percentage shows that, even with below-average arm talent, he is a good enough anticipator to make things happen. Purdy is also a very confident player and pushes the ball, which battles the 'game manager' label he often gets; he’s not just a dink-and-dunk passer. Does he have the athletic talent of some other players? No, but he’s damn good at his job, regardless."- Trevor Sikkema, PFF Analyst
Sikemma ranks Purdy behind Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence. Which, again, seems fair. Purdy isn't as physically talented as any of those quarterbacks, so he'll need to play at a high level for longer than a year and a half to break into the top 10.
After Purdy, Sikemma ranks Tua Tagovailoa no. 14 in the NFL. This is another good ranking, because Purdy and Tagovailoa are similar quarterbacks who play in similar offenses, but Purdy is clearly better.
Sikemma's 15th-ranked quarterback is Kirk Cousins. This one is interesting. Last season, Cousins and Purdy faced each other when the Vikings were missing Justin Jefferson and the 49ers were missing Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams. And Cousins was clearly better. Now he's 36 and coming off a torn Achilles, so maybe his performance will take a step back. But until we see that happen, I would rank him ahead of Purdy and Tagovailoa.