Projecting the 49ers' Defensive Depth Chart for 2025 Before the Draft

Grant Cohn

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
We just projected the 49ers' offensive depth chart for 2025, so let's project their defensive depth chart as well. Of course, next month's draft will shape the roster dramatically.

Defensive linemen (9): Nick Bosa, Jordan Elliott, Rookie, Yetur Gross-Matos, Rookie, Kevin Givens, Evan Anderson, Kalia Davis, Sam Okuayinonu.

Analysis: Gross-Matos has the sixth-highest cap hit on the team this year, which indicates the 49ers expect him to play a lot. He probably will start at defensive end and move to defensive tackle on third downs. Meanwhile, look for the 49ers to draft a Day 1 starter at defensive tackle plus a defensive end who can rush the quarterback when Gross-Matos moves inside.

Linebackers (6): Fred Warner, Rookie, Dee Winters, Tatum Bethune, Curtin Robinson, Luke Gifford.

Analysis: The 49ers clearly wanted to re-sign Dre Greenlaw -- that's why John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan flew to his house in Texas to try to change his mind after he agreed to a deal with the Broncos. Now, the 49ers have to draft a Day 1 starter to replace him. Don't be surprised if they take that player as early as Round 1.

Cornerbacks (6): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Rookie, Darrell Luter Jr., Siran Neal, Tre Brown.

Analysis: Renardo Green will replace Charvarius Ward in the starting lineup, and a rookie most likely will replace Isaac Yiadom as the No. 3 corner in the nickel defense. Darrell Luter Jr. and Tre Brown will compete for the job as well while Neal will play special teams.

Safeties (4): Malik Mustapha, Jason Pinnock, Ji'Ayir Brown, George Odum.

Analysis: Pinnock is faster than Brown and has a higher cap hit than him, which probably indicates that he's the favorite to start next to Mustapha at free safety. Odum is a special-teams specialist.

Grant Cohn
