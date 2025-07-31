All 49ers

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 7 is emerging cornerback

The 49ers defense can't survive without this player.

Parker Hurley

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) is introduced before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
/ Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Deommodore Lenoir has been a gem of a fifth-round pick. Now, he is just 25 years old, he is entering his fourth season as a starter, and he is signed with the San Francisco 49ers for the long term. They are leaning on him, and he is our seventh most important player this season. 

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 7 Deommodore Lenoir

Lenoir would be the 49ers top outside cornerback and their top slot cornerback, the question is more about where he will play. Lenoir has 1,799 career outside snaps and 1,579 snaps as a slot player over the course of his career. He played primarily outside for the first two and a half years of his career, but started to shift into the slot halfway through 2023. By 2024, he was their starter in the slot. 

Lenoir has played his best football in the slot, but all indications are that he will be on the outside again this year. This speaks to the reality that the 49ers trust him to be their top cornerback, regardless of where he is. 

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) calms down San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) after offsett
/ David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Still, the team seems to be high on rookie Upton Stout and his best role would be the slot. With Lenoir on the outside, it also makes life easier for second-year cornerback Renardo Green, who may always be best as a number two. 

Lenoir is 25 years old and just signed a contract extension with the team. He is now one of the core pieces of the roster moving forward. Wherever he lines up, the team is expecting him to lead the secondary. That puts him clearly as the number seven most important 49er.

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

