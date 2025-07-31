Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 7 is emerging cornerback
Deommodore Lenoir has been a gem of a fifth-round pick. Now, he is just 25 years old, he is entering his fourth season as a starter, and he is signed with the San Francisco 49ers for the long term. They are leaning on him, and he is our seventh most important player this season.
Lenoir would be the 49ers top outside cornerback and their top slot cornerback, the question is more about where he will play. Lenoir has 1,799 career outside snaps and 1,579 snaps as a slot player over the course of his career. He played primarily outside for the first two and a half years of his career, but started to shift into the slot halfway through 2023. By 2024, he was their starter in the slot.
Lenoir has played his best football in the slot, but all indications are that he will be on the outside again this year. This speaks to the reality that the 49ers trust him to be their top cornerback, regardless of where he is.
Still, the team seems to be high on rookie Upton Stout and his best role would be the slot. With Lenoir on the outside, it also makes life easier for second-year cornerback Renardo Green, who may always be best as a number two.
Lenoir is 25 years old and just signed a contract extension with the team. He is now one of the core pieces of the roster moving forward. Wherever he lines up, the team is expecting him to lead the secondary. That puts him clearly as the number seven most important 49er.
Updated Rankings Through No. 7
8. Brandon Aiyuk
9. Mykel Williams
10. Kyle Juszcyzk
11. Ricky Pearsall
12. Jauan Jennings
13. Dominick Puni
14. Renardo Green
15. Colton McKivitz
16. Yetur Gross-Matos
17. Alfred Collins
18. Malik Mustapha
19. Jordan Elliott
20. Blake Brendel
21. Dee Winters
22. Bryce Huff
23. CJ West
24. Kevin Givens
25. Ji’Ayir Brown
26. Tre Brown
27. Upton Stout
28. Jason Pinnock
29. Ben Bartch
30. Spencer Burford