Report: 49ers Release Veteran Edge Rusher
One and done.
The 49ers are releasing veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd after one season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Floyd signed a two-year, $20 million deal with $12 million guaranteed last year in free agency.
He essentially plays for his guaranteed amount after a year where he tallied 8.5 sacks. The 49ers will take on $8.6 million of dead cap unless they designate Floyd with a post-June 1 cut to spread the hit.
Floyd did a decent job for the 49ers in 2024, especially when Nick Bosa was out with an injury. However, he was only good for three-to-four impactful snaps a game.
At that price, it isn't worth it. I get he tallied a fairly sweet amount of sacks, but he wasn't consistent. Floyd had a below-average pass rush win rate (8.4 percent).
It aligns with how inconsistent he was and that he only gave a few impactful plays. Floyd's release continues to fuel why the 49ers aren't going to splurge financially this offseason.
They handed out too many expensive and bad contracts. Floyd is one of them, which is why he is released, but it isn't the sole reason.
The 49ers may have released Floyd to also free up a spot and money for Joey Bosa. He's a better player than Floyd, especially as a run defender.
The obvious risk is Bosa is injury prone and wasn't much of a factor as a pass rusher last year. If he signs, the 49ers will be aiming for the "brotherly love" story line.
