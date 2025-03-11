All 49ers

Report: 49ers Release Veteran Edge Rusher

It was a short lived tenure with the 49ers for this veteran edge rusher.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) watches the video replay in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) watches the video replay in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

One and done.

The 49ers are releasing veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd after one season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Floyd signed a two-year, $20 million deal with $12 million guaranteed last year in free agency.

He essentially plays for his guaranteed amount after a year where he tallied 8.5 sacks. The 49ers will take on $8.6 million of dead cap unless they designate Floyd with a post-June 1 cut to spread the hit.

Floyd did a decent job for the 49ers in 2024, especially when Nick Bosa was out with an injury. However, he was only good for three-to-four impactful snaps a game.

At that price, it isn't worth it. I get he tallied a fairly sweet amount of sacks, but he wasn't consistent. Floyd had a below-average pass rush win rate (8.4 percent).

It aligns with how inconsistent he was and that he only gave a few impactful plays. Floyd's release continues to fuel why the 49ers aren't going to splurge financially this offseason.

They handed out too many expensive and bad contracts. Floyd is one of them, which is why he is released, but it isn't the sole reason.

The 49ers may have released Floyd to also free up a spot and money for Joey Bosa. He's a better player than Floyd, especially as a run defender.

The obvious risk is Bosa is injury prone and wasn't much of a factor as a pass rusher last year. If he signs, the 49ers will be aiming for the "brotherly love" story line.

Read more

Published |Modified
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News