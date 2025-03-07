Will the 49ers Force Brock Purdy to Play Out his Rookie Contract?
It's Friday, March 7, 2025, and the 49ers still haven't signed Brock Purdy to an extension.
When the season ended, both Purdy and the 49ers said they'd like to get a deal done as soon as possible. But at the Combine, general manager John Lynch said there's no guarantee a deal will get done. And this week, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the 49ers' initial offer to Purdy is $45 million per season.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently went on The Rich Eisen show to discuss the Purdy negotiations.
"I think the 49ers would like to keep it in the $40s and Purdy's camp would like it in the $50s," Breer said. "I thought initially there was a good chance they would try to do what they did with Jimmy Garoppolo which is speed up the whole thing and get it done in January. I think that the fact that they weren't able to get some traction early shows that there's a little bit of a divide between the sides right now.
"It's going to take some time to get through this. What you hope with your quarterback is that you don't go through what you went through the last three offseasons. It was Deebo Samuel in 2022, Nick Bosa in 2023 and Brandon Aiyuk in 2024. Those things lasted deep into training camp. They'd like to avoid that.
"So there's a disagreement with where they stand, but the 49ers would tell you both publicly and privately that Purdy is their guy. I don't think they want to go into a contract year with him, but I don't think anything is off the table. They obviously have the franchise tag if they have to use it in 2026."
If Purdy truly wants a contract that will pay him more than $50 million per season, the 49ers could make him play out his rookie deal. And if he threatens to hold out as Bosa and Aiyuk did, the 49ers could trade him along with the 11th pick in the draft to move up for a quarterback.
All options are available.