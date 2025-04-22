All 49ers

Report: The 49ers are "Very High" on Defensive End Oluwafemi Oladejo

It seems like the entire league is "very high" on Oladejo, not just the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Oluwafemi Oladejo of UCLA (99) runs through a drill during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The NFL Draft is just three days away and we're starting to learn which players the 49ers like.

According to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, the 49ers love a particular defensive end who is projected to get drafted in Round 2.

"During the Senior Bowl, I mentioned that the San Francisco 49ers are very high on Oluwafemi Oladejo, and that remains true," Pauline wrote.

"In conversations last week, I was informed that Oladejo will end up being selected anywhere from pick 30 to 45. Besides the Niners, who hold pick 43, I'm told the Philadelphia Eagles with the last pick in Round 1, as well the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots at the top of Round 2, are possibilities to pull the trigger on Oladejo."

It seems like the entire league is "very high" on Oladejo, not just the 49ers. So if they want to take an edge rusher with their second-round pick, he might be their selection if he's stil available. It sounds like he might be long gone.

Which means it seems like a longshot that the 49ers will draft Oladejo unless they trade up for him, and that seems unlikely. Trading down would seem more plausible.

In addition, there's no guarantee the 49ers will take an edge rusher before Round 3. Because they also desperately need a defensive tackle and an offensive tackle, and they can find starting defensive ends later on. For instance, they could take Central Arkansas' David Walker in Round 3. The 49ers seem very high on him as well.

Published
